SALISBURY, Md. - The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in a shooting over the weekend that left one man injured.
On Saturday just before 10 p.m, the Sheriff’s Office responded to a house on Dennis Street for a reported shooting. A 42-year-old male victim was found there suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. The man was taken to Tidal Health and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect in the shooting is currently unknown, and police are asking anyone with information to contact the Wicomico County Sheriffs Office Criminal Investigation Division at 410-548-4898.