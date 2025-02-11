DOVER, DE - The Dover Police Department has announced an arrest and the seizure of 12,701 bags of heroin following a drug dealing investigation Monday.

Police say they began investigating the alleged distribution of heroin in February and identified Terrance Cook, 31, as a suspect. On February 10 at about 12:20 p.m., members of Dover’s Drugs, Vice, and Organized Crime Unit arrested Cook without incident on Linden Court in Dover. Police say Cook was in possession of the nearly 13,000 bags of heroin. 

Cook was taken to Sussex Correctional Institution on $20,500 secured bail and charged with the following:

-Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity

-Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity

-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

 

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

Recommended for you