DOVER, DE - The Dover Police Department has announced an arrest and the seizure of 12,701 bags of heroin following a drug dealing investigation Monday.
Police say they began investigating the alleged distribution of heroin in February and identified Terrance Cook, 31, as a suspect. On February 10 at about 12:20 p.m., members of Dover’s Drugs, Vice, and Organized Crime Unit arrested Cook without incident on Linden Court in Dover. Police say Cook was in possession of the nearly 13,000 bags of heroin.
Cook was taken to Sussex Correctional Institution on $20,500 secured bail and charged with the following:
-Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity
-Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity
-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia