DELAWARE - Senate Bill 51 goes into effect Tuesday, July 1. The bill mandates restaurants not use polystyrene containers, more commonly known as Styrofoam containers.
Some business owners say this change will impact them financially. Sedat Gun, the manager of Pizza Pi in Delmar, explained how this can impact small businesses, especially those who do a lot of take out orders.
“If you're a local business, if you're a small business, especially for us, our most business is delivery and to-go like pickup orders,” said Gun. “Mostly we use containers.”
For this manager, he said his restaurant has already made the switch away from foam containers to help the environment.
"We have fiber containers. Sugar cane fibers," said Gun. “I would've replaced with plastic to be honest, but I didn't want plastic either. That's why we all like nature, we want to support nature."
