ATLANTIC, Va. - Due to poor weather conditions, Rocket Lab USA is targeting a launch date of no earlier than Friday, Dec. 16 for its first Electron rocket launch from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility on the Eastern Shore of Virginia.
The rocket launch was originally slated to take place on Friday, Dec. 9, but was being pushed back to Thursday, Dec. 15, but severe weather in the Wallops area have prompted Rocket Lab to push back the launch date once again. Wallops also continues to work with the FAA on final documentation for launch.
The mission, named “Virginia is for Launch Lovers,” will deploy radio frequency monitoring satellites for HawkEye 360. The 59-foot-tall Electron rocket will lift off from Launch Complex 2 at Virginia Space’s Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport on Wallops Island.
With this mission, NASA is helping foster a growing low-Earth space economy and continues Wallops' 35-year history of support to the commercial launch industry.
The launch may be visible, weather-permitting, to residents throughout much of the East Coast of the United States.
Viewing locations on Chincoteague Island include Robert Reed Park on Main Street or Beach Road spanning the area between Chincoteague and Assateague Islands. The Virginia, Maryland and Delaware Atlantic beaches also provide good viewing locations. The NASA Visitor Center at Wallops will be open for this launch.
A live launch webcast will be available at www.rocketlabusa.com/live-stream beginning about 40 minutes before launch.