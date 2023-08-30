SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- A portion of the Lewes - Georgetown trail is expected to close for next week for vegetation control.
The Delaware Department of Transportation says the area between Fisher Road and Savannah Road will be closed on Tuesday, Sept. 5th, from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday, weather permitting.
A rain date has been set for Wednesday to Thursday at the same time.
According to the Environmental Protection Agency, when the herbicide is applied correctly it “poses no unreasonable risks to human, wildlife, or the environment.”