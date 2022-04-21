GEORGETOWN, Del.- A portion of Sussex Pines Road between Wood Branch Road and Fairway Avenue in Georgetown will be closed next week so Delmarva Central Railroad can resurface and perform maintenance to its rail crossing, according to the Delaware Department of Transportation.
The closure will begin at 5 a.m. on Tuesday, April 26, and will be completed by 5 p.m. on Friday, April 29.
Detour routes:
- Motorists traveling eastbound on Sussex Pines Road will make a left on to Wood Branch Road and make a right on to Cedar Lane to return to Sussex Pines Road.
- Motorists traveling westbound on Sussex Pines Road will make a right on to Cedar Lane and a left on to Wood Branch Road to return to Sussex Pines Road,
At all times residents will have access to their homes but may need to follow the posted detour.
For the latest traffic conditions, visit deldot.gov, tune in to WTMC 1380AM, or download the DelDOT App.