GREENWOOD, Del.- A portion of Greenwood Road in Greenwood between North 1st Street and US 13 (Sussex Highway) will be closed next week while the Delmarva Central Railroad performs resurfacing and maintenance of its rail crossing, the Delaware Department of Transportation announced.
The closure will begin at 5 a.m. am on Monday, April 11, and will be completed by 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 14.
Detour routes:
Motorists traveling eastbound on Greenwood Road will make a right on to North 1st Street, make a left on to East Market Street, and make a left on to US 13 (Sussex Highway) to return to Greenwood Road.
Motorists traveling westbound on Greenwood Road will take US 13 (Sussex Highway), make a right on to East Market Street, and make a right on to North 1st Street to return to Greenwood Road
At all times residents will have access to their homes but may need to follow the posted detour.
For the latest traffic conditions, visit deldot.gov, tune-in to WTMC-AM 1380 or download the DelDOT App.