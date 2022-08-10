CAMBRIDGE, Md. - As of now, tattoo parlors are not allowed in the downtown waterfront district of Cambridge.
Getting a tattoo, downtown, might be in the near future. City commissioners considered the idea at this week's meeting, after one community member requested tattoo parlors be allowed.
Some members would like to see them as well in the downtown waterfront district.
"I am for it because we live in a diverse area. It would support everyone who lives here. So, those who want to get one, can get one. And those who don't, don't," says Lee Clouse.
Clouse is a member of the city and said, why not? She also said, "We are becoming more diverse. We are diverse in terms of our age group, in terms of our demographics, and we are growing. Why would we not want to have something that's going to be inclusive for everyone?"
James Mikulski says he can't wait to get another one done. "Any type of business is good for the community. If you're going to take the attempt to make a business, to do something, go for it" says Mikulski.
However, other members were not the biggest fan. "It messes up your skin. I guess the young people like them. I do not like them," says Virginia Pavero.
The ordinance is expected to pass in a months time. The second reading will be on Sept. 12.