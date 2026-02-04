SALISBURY, Md. - There have been reports of a gas leak in Devilbiss Hall on Salisbury University's campus this afternoon.
University officials have confirmed to WBOC that the gas in that building has been shut off and the Salisbury Fire Department is checking the building.
Devilbiss Hall is used primarily for the Nursing and Health Sciences Department, with 17 classrooms and nine laboratories. It is located on Camden Avenue, at the south end of the campus mall.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.