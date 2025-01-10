DOVER, DE - The Delaware Department of Agriculture has announced the cancellation of all poultry-related sessions for the upcoming Delaware Ag Week as risks of avian influenza, or bird flu, continue to rise in the region.
According to a Department of Agriculture spokesperson, bird flu risks have not subsided in the region. Despite biosecurity precautions planned for attendees at Delaware Ag Week, the Department of Agriculture have cancelled the following sessions out of an abundance of caution:
-Monday, January 13: Afternoon and Evening Poultry Sessions
-Wednesday, January 15: Small Flock Poultry Session
The cancellation follows recent announcements of bird flu being presumptively detected in both wild snow geese in Sussex County and a broiler flock in Kent County.
Those attending other sessions of Delaware Ag Week are asked to follow strict biosecurity protocols. Attendees are asked not to wear clothes or shoes that have been worn around poultry or wild birds. The Department of Agriculture says footbaths, hand sanitizer, and Lysol will be available throughout the week to minimize the risk of bird flu.
Delaware Ag Week is slated for Monday, January 13 to Thursday, January 16.