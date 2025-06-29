SUSSEX CO., DE - Delaware Electric Cooperative reported on Sunday night that customers in parts of Sussex County were experiencing power outages.
Around 4:30pm, on Sunday night, DEC reported that there were approximately1,348 members without power in eastern Sussex County. The electric company said that crews were en route to investigate the cause and work to restore power.
At 6:00pm, DEC provided updates on the situation, saying that the outages were due to a tree. They said, "several limbs have fallen onto our lines, causing the outages". They added that crews would work until all power was restored.