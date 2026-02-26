DELMARVA – Utility providers across the Delmarva Peninsula report that power has largely been restored following outages caused by Sunday’s Winter Storm.
Delmarva Power officials said all customers impacted by the storm had their electricity restored as of 3 p.m. Thursday.
Choptank Electric Cooperative also reported that all of its customers who lost power during the storm have had service restored.
Meanwhile, A&N Electric Cooperative and Delaware Electric Cooperative are still working to restore power to the remaining customers without it.
Utility companies continue to monitor conditions and respond to any remaining isolated outages as recovery efforts wrap up after the winter storm.