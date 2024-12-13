FELTON, DE- Poynter’s Tree Farm, a cherished holiday staple in Kent County, is set to close its doors for the final time this season after nearly six decades of service.
Known for its Christmas trees, handmade wreaths and ornaments, and festive atmosphere, the farm has been a beloved cornerstone of the community, touching the lives of many generations.
Founded in 1967 by Bob and Bonnie Poynter, the farm began with just a few hundred tree seeds and grew into a holiday legacy. What started as a small farm has evolved into a family tradition, passed down to their three daughters, keeping the vision alive for five generations.
Robin Poynter-Achenbach, one of the founders' three daughters, says the farm has been a major part of her life since childhood.
“I worked here, I lived here, and we, as a family, started this back in 1967. My older sister, Jean, planted the first trees, and then my dad, mom, and I began the Christmas shop.”
Over the years, Poynter-Achenbach says the farm became more than just a place to pick out a tree.
“There’s laughter, there’s joy, and there’s a twinkle in their eyes. And that’s why we do this: to give back.”
After the recent loss of her mother, Bonnie, a few months ago, and the passing of her father a few years ago, Poynter-Achenbach and her family made the difficult decision to close the farm.
“This was never a money-making operation. It was always about love and affection from my parents. This is what they enjoyed. Every book has a story, and every story has a great ending. We hope.”
For many in Felton, the farm has been a lifelong part of their holiday traditions. Its closure marks the end of an era—one that the community says they will deeply feel and cherish for years to come.
Longtime customer Taylor Paskey, who has visited the farm since childhood, shared how the closure hits home for her family.
"It's really sad for us because we've come here every single year. I mean, since I was really little. So it's really sad that it's closing. However, we have so many great memories, and I hope that we can just kind of bring them forward and tell them to our children, our grandchildren, and tell them what a magical experience it was.”
The Felton Christmas Tree lighting, which will take place Friday night, will kick off the holiday spirit, lighting a tree for the last time from Poynter’s Tree Farm. Though the farm will close on Christmas Eve, its legacy of joy and community will live on in the hearts of all who visited.