Preliminary Injunction Hearing For Caroline County NAACP v. Town Of Federalsburg

BALTIMORE, Md. - A push for more equal representation in Federalsburg's leadership is showing promise.
The community hasn't had a black person on council in 200 years. Tuesday morning, a court hearing on Black voters' motion for preliminary injunction took place at the United States District Court. Critics say the town's proposed two-district voting system won't address that problem.
In court, the Caroline County NAACP argued that the recently passed resolution of a two-district voting system violates the Voting Rights Act. The advocates are and have been demanding equal representation on town council.
Nick Steiner, an NAACP Staff Attorney says, "From the very beginning, we've been challenging vote dilution of the black communities fundamental right to vote. The plan that they have currently, continues to do that until 2025. What the voting rights act requires is a remedy to cure the problem now, today."
Steiner expressed in court and went on to say that they have issues with the staggered voting system and what was lacking in the council agenda packet when the resolution was passed. The issue with the staggered system is only one member of each district would be able to run in the September 2023 election. Making the council a three to one ratio. Proper representation wouldn't be reached until 2025.
Steiner's explanation with the lack of materials was there was no data of proper districts being made, a map, or plan to move forward. Steiner says, "There was no election plan attached to this resolution that they're saying moots out this case. Without an election plan there's no way we can evaluate whether or not it complies with the voting rights act."
The judge decided to move forward with another hearing in two week to give the town time to deliberate and come up with a plan sufficient data, and a proper map. Lawyer and representative of the town Curt Booth says, "We need to obviously evaluate the issues of the election districts and making sure that they are, as the town is committed to having them, and we'll need to address the staggering as well."
Dr. Willie Woods, President of the Caroline County NAACP says they're pleased with todays outcome. "To allow an opportunity for them to present a plan that really remedies the issue is more fair."
The Town of of Federalsburg now has two weeks to return with proper data, plans, and two-district map to ensure a fair voting system.