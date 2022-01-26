Preparations Underway for Potential Weekend Snow Storm

BERLIN, Md. - Snow plows may once again be hitting the road this weekend. The Maryland Department of transportation says crews will begin anti-icing applications Wednesday night and have around 350,000 tons of rock salt for the season. Berlin town administrator Jeff Fleetwood says preparations have already begun.
“From a municipal perspective the things that we have started today are preparations of our vehicles to make sure they are topped off with fuel that plows have been installed properly, we're actually notifying our employees of the potential that they will be here extended hours for snow removal,” Fleetwood said.
In Rehoboth Beach, public works director Kevin Williams says they are still using salt from last year and ordered more for this year.
“Our streets department ordered a couple truck loads that came in a couple days later. So we got a pretty good stock pile certainly for this storm unless it really blows out of control and really for the next one as well, based upon our typical salt usage,” Williams said.
While Berlin also has access to more than enough salt Fleetwood says there are plans in place, if more salt is needed.
“Based on my conversations with the state, should there be any issues locally where the salt level starts to go low they can procure that from other salt barns in the state,” Fleetwood said.
The Maryland Department of Transportation says the lower eastern shore averages 5 snow storms per year.