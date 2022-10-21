DOVER, Del. - President Joe Biden will be at Delaware State University in Dover on Friday afternoon to deliver remarks on student debt relief.
Earlier this week, the Biden administration officially kicked off the application process for his student debt cancellation program and announced that 8 million borrowers had already applied for loan relief during the federal government’s soft launch period over the weekend.
The president encouraged the tens of millions eligible for potential relief to visit studentaid.gov and touted the application form that the president said would take less than five minutes to complete. An early, “beta launch” version of the online form released late last week handled the early stream of applications “without a glitch or any difficulty,” Biden said.
The president is slated to speak at DSU at 3:15 p.m. WBOC News will have complete coverage of his appearance.