DOVER, Del. - A dignified transfer was held at the Dover Air Force Base today for six soldiers killed in an Iranian drone strike in Kuwait. President Trump, First Lady Melania, Vice President J.D. Vance, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth were all in attendance.
“This Saturday, I will attend the dignified transfer at Dover Air Force Base to honor the brave Americans who were killed in action and stand with their families during this solemn moment,” said Iowa Congressman Zach Nunn.
The Defense Department says the six soldiers were killed in an unmanned aircraft system attack in Port Shuaiba, Kuwait on Sunday, March 1.
The six U.S. Army Reservists were assigned to the 103rd Sustainment Command. The Pentagon has identified them as follows:
-Capt. Cody A. Khork, 35, of Winter Haven, Florida
-Sgt. 1st Class Noah L. Tietjens, 42, of Bellevue, Nebraska
-Sgt. 1st Class Nicole M. Amor, 39, of White Bear Lake, Minnesota
-Sgt. Declan J. Coady, 20, of West Des Moines, Iowa
-Maj. Jeffrey O'Brien, 45, of Waukee, Iowa
The Pentagon says Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert M. Marzan, 54, of Sacramento, California, is believed to be the sixth soldier. The soldier’s identity will be confirmed by the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System once transferred to the mortuary facility at the Dover Air Force Base.
Dover Air Force Base has long served as the U.S. military’s main host for dignified transfers of fallen service members.
“The primary mission of Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations is to fulfill the nation's sacred commitment of ensuring dignity, honor and respect to the fallen and care, service and support to their families,” The Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations website reads. “ A solemn dignified transfer of remains is conducted upon arrival at Dover Air Force Base, Del., to honor those who have given their lives in the service of our country.”