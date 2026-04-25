WASHINGTON, D.C. - President Donald Trump was rushed from the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday night following an apparent security incident at the Washington Hilton Hotel.
Details are currently limited, but Trump and first lady Melania Trump were swiftly escorted off stage by Secret Service agents at about 8:30 p.m. on April 25. CBS reports that apparent gunshots were heard from outside the ballroom.
According to the Associated Press, there did not immediately appear to be any injuries, though CBS had previously reported that a suspect had been shot and killed.
In a Truth Social post just after 9:15 p.m., President Trump said a shooter had been arrested.
"Quite an evening in D.C. Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job. They acted quickly and bravely," the president wrote. "The shooter has been apprehended, and I have recommended that we 'LET THE SHOW GO ON' but, will entirely be guided by Law Enforcement. They will make a decision shortly. Regardless of that decision, the evening will be much different than planned, and we’ll just, plain, have to do it again. President DONALD J. TRUMP"
The president said he had left the event and would hold a press conference from the White House briefing room, according to CBS.
This is a developing story and will be updated.