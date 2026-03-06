Preston Volunteer Fire Company seeks USDA grant to upgrade fleet

PRESTON, Md. - Volunteers with the Preston Volunteer Fire Company are hoping to secure a U.S.D.A. grant to help replace aging fire trucks and modernize their fleet.
The department responds to emergencies across Caroline, Talbot, and Dorchester counties. Among the equipment they are looking to replace is a 1986 tanker that has been protecting the community for nearly 40 years.
Troy Plutschak, vice president of the volunteer fire company, says evolving fire service standards make it necessary to keep equipment up to date.
“The standard changes so often in the fire service that you have to keep up,” Plutschak said. “You know, granted, this tanker has done well for 40 years. We can't complain about it. But we're going to be able to get a little bit bigger tanker, a little more water. So that's going to be help us, you know, and shuttling water to fire scene and stuff like that and helping the community.”
Plutschak says volunteers rely heavily on fundraising, along with support from Caroline County, to maintain and replace equipment. He says grant funding would ease that financial burden.
“The grant money just benefits us [as] a whole lot just because of fundraising,” Plutschak told WBOC. “We get a little bit from the state and what I mean when I say a little bit–it's just a little bit. It helps. Don't get us wrong. But, the county, if it wasn't for the county to be able to provide what they do for us, we wouldn't be able to do things in the fundraising in the community, that’s the biggest thing.”
Caroline County Commissioners have submitted a letter of support for the application. Commission President Travis Breeding called supporting the volunteers an easy decision.
“The fire company approached us about sending a letter of support for this grant opportunity to fund a couple new engines in for their fleet,” Breeding said. “And, it was a no brainer for us to, to support them.”
Dallas Wilson of Hurlock says updated equipment would benefit everyone who relies on the department.
“It's a good idea,” Wilson said. “Yeah, a really good idea. Really. Everybody need help.”
Hope Oliver of Preston echoed this message.
“I'm sure that they could use the help with getting new equipment,” Oliver said.
Volunteers say they expect to hear back from U.S.D.A. officials sometime this summer regarding their grant application.