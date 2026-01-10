KENT CO. - The Delaware Department of Agriculture says preliminary testing of a commercial broiler flock in Kent County has come back positive for avian influenza, also known as bird flu.
State officials say they have quarantined the affected property and the birds are being depopulated to prevent the spread of the disease. They say birds from the affected flock will not enter the food system.
The Delaware Department of Agriculture says this is the first detection of bird flu in a commercial flock in the state during the 2025-26 waterfowl migratory season.
Bird flu is a highly contagious virus that spreads quickly through nasal and eye secretions and manure. The virus can be spread from flock to flock, including flocks of wild birds. The virus affects poultry, like chickens, ducks, and turkeys, and some wild bird species, like ducks, geese, and shorebirds.
The Delaware Department of Agriculture recommends all poultry owners protect their flocks by:
- Excluding your flock from spaces where wild or migratory birds have access.
- Disinfect equipment, vehicles, footwear, and other items prior to contact with flocks.
- Isolate any animals with signs of illness and contact your veterinarian.
- Permit only essential workers and vehicles to enter the farm to limit chances of bringing the virus in from an outside source.
- Avoid comingling with other poultry growers or backyard flock owners.
- Limit and monitor any movement of people, vehicles, or animals on and off your farm.
Commercial poultry producers should follow the procedures of contacting the company they grow for when they notice signs of disease.
Delaware backyard flock owners who notice any unusual symptoms in their flock should email poultry.health@delaware.gov or call the Delaware Poultry Health Hotline at 302-698-4507 and provide your contact information, size of flock, location, and concerns.
If Delaware residents see a sick or dead bird, report sightings through the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife’s sick and injured wildlife reporting form.