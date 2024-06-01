SALISBURY, MD - Pride Month began today in Salisbury with the annual raising of the Pride flag, hosted by PFLAG Salisbury. This year, the event took place at a new location on West Carroll Street after Salisbury Mayor Randy Taylor announced that the city would no longer raise the flag outside the Government Office Building downtown, a decision that sparked debate.
Mayor Taylor stated the decision was based on a policy to avoid using public assets for community events. Despite this setback, PFLAG Salisbury Executive Director Mark DeLancey says he was determined to move forward.
"It creates an environment where people don’t feel safe in the city or don’t feel included. But I’m trying to rise above that. We found a different location, and the community stepped forward. The community has our back, and we’re here to make sure 100% of that support is heard," said DeLancey.
Mayor Taylor expressed his support for PFLAG's new location in a statement, emphasizing that the decision was not meant to be against the community:
"I am glad PFLAG has a new location to holds its kick off on Carroll St. The administration’s position is very simple -neutrality is not meant to be unfriendly or project anything else but simply being neutral. As we would with any other event held in the City of Salisbury. The City of Salisbury wishes the event good luck!"
The event - which featured several speakers discussing the importance of pride saw dozens of supporters, including several city council members. City Council Member Michele Gregory says the wants to highlight the city's ongoing support for the LGBTQIA+ community, despite the move by Mayor Taylor,
"Not everybody at the city believes that we shouldn’t be supporting and celebrating a part of our community that is important and involved and vibrant and engaged as the LGBTQIA community. We need to make sure the community at large knows it’s okay to support this, and that we support this" Gregory said.
Spreading love remained at the center of today's event.
"We want to make sure the community knows it’s a safe place for everyone. We just opened Unity Square. It’s all about community, acceptance, and loving everyone - and we’re just so happy to support that," said Nicole Blackwater of the Downtown Salisbury Business Alliance.
PFLAG will also host the annual Salisbury Pride Parade and Celebration on June 29th in downtown Salisbury.