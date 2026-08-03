PRINCESS ANNE, Md. - A Princess Anne man has been arrested on multiple felony charges following allegations of the sexual abuse of a child, according to the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office says Travis Watkins Carpenter, 38, was arrested after detectives received a report on July 15 alleging he had sexually abused a juvenile girl. Investigators interviewed the victim and witnesses and worked with the Somerset County Child Advocacy Center and Somerset County Department of Social Services during the investigation.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, investigators learned Carpenter had left Maryland during the investigation. Carpenter was later located and arrested by the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia on July 28. Officials say Carpenter was then returned to Somerset County on July 30 and appeared before a District Court Commissioner.
Carpenter faces numerous felony charges, including solicitation of a minor, third-degree sex offense, fourth-degree sex offense involving sexual contact, second-degree child abuse, and sexual abuse of a minor. The Sheriff’s Office says he also faces additional related charges stemming from the investigation.
Following his initial appearance, Carpenter was committed to the Somerset County Detention Center pending further court proceedings.
Authorities say no additional information about the juvenile victim or specific details of the investigation will be released.
Anyone with additional information related to the investigation is asked to contact the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office at 410-651-9225.