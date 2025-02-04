PRINCESS ANNE, MD — Princess Anne community members expressed mixed opinions about a new cannabis ordinance during a public hearing at the beginning of Monday night's legislative meeting.
The ordinance, which regulates the establishment of cannabis dispensaries in the town, was first introduced in August 2024. Maryland State Law prohibits local jurisdictions from blocking the establishment of a dispensary but does allow certain zoning regulations.
Commissioners tabled the ordinance in September 2024 to allow for further discussion and pursue a community impact study.
The Town Circuit Rider, Joseph Mangini, said passing the ordinance now was necessary to keep the town legally compliant with the state.
"The Maryland Cannabis Administration pointed out that they did not want to see a delay of the ordinance because of the community impact," Mangini said. "They felt that if that was there and if the commissioners want to wait for it, then yes, it could put the town in legal jeopardy."
The ordinance requires that a cannabis establishment receive a "special exception use" from the Town's Board of Zoning Appeals before it may begin operating. Mangini said this will give the town a forum to make their voices heard.
"There's a public hearing before the Board of Appeals," Mangini said. "If it's a yes vote, then anybody in the town can actually petition and take it to the circuit court in Somerset County. If it's a no vote, the applicant can do the same thing."
Richard Schneider, who lives within the town's jurisdiction, said he felt it was important to share his opposition to the ordinance during Monday's public hearing.
"I've seen the impact of cannabis and the diminished ability for people to operate with cannabis," Schneider said.
Schneider said that cannabis will exacerbate substance misuse already present in Somerset County.
"Even though you can buy liquor, even though you can buy oxycodone, all of those, you do not know how to operate," Schneider said. "We're going to introduce another element that's going to cause problems in people being able to operate."
The town has already received an application for a dispensary located off Route 13, which Mangini said put pressure on the town to act on the ordinance.
Jacquelyn Wright, a Crisfield resident who travels 45 minutes to Salisbury to purchase marijuana for medicinal use, said that the dispensary would benefit the people of Somerset County.
"I think it's a good idea because if you live down here in Somerset County, you don't have to go to Wicomico County," Wright said. "You can keep business right here in the county you live in."
The Town Charter stipulates that adopted ordinances will not become effective until twenty days after passage. During that period, any opposed parties may file a petition, with signatures from at least 20% of registered voters, to have the ordinance placed on a referendum ballot.