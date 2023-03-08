DORCHESTER COUNTY, Md. - Project Restore is the cornerstone of a big revitalization effort in Dorchester county.
Grant money from the state Department of Housing is slated to revive several neglected areas.
In all, seven local business now have the opportunity to salvage their communities' future.
More than half a million dollars has been earmarked for several businesses in the county. Those include Monkey Business Gastro Pub of Hurlock and Horseman Enterprises.
The $25 million dollar initiative during governor Larry Hogan's term targets vacant retail and commercial properties.
The Horseman brothers have big plans for the old Meredith and Meredith seafood operation on Farm Creek rd. in Toddville. Benny Horseman says, "we're going to supply at least another 20 jobs and restore the oyster and fishing population and help with all that and lower bay from that facility. They are we can tend to Somerset County, Dorchester county, and even some places over in St. Mary's county as well."
Benny and Alex Horseman of Horseman Enterprises will continue similar oyster operations after they revitalize the Meredith and Meredith building.
Owners of Lil' Bitta Bull BBQ, will take ownership and funding goes towards a new restaurant called Monkey Business Gastro Pub, on 101 Delaware Ave. in Hurlock.
Manager of Lil' Bitta Bull BBQ and Owner of Monkey Business Henry VanDyke says, "seems like an underserved market and Hurlock has a couple nice restaurants in the area but nothing that meets the bed for a little higher in food and a little different comfort atmosphere. It's going to allow us to employ probably about 12 full-time people in and another six or seven part-time employees".
Lil' Bitta Bull says you should be seeing some action at the location within the next month or two. Horseman enterprises says plans will hopefully move forward with the oyster hatchery by next summer.
Making the building blocks for more opportunities.