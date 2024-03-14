MILFORD, DE.- A project to update the Walnut Street Bridge over the Mispillion River is planned to start on Monday, March 18.
City officials say the project is aimed at enhancing traffic flow and pedestrian access. They say the upgrades include raising the bridge deck which is aimed at traffic calming and creating a new handicapped-accessible pedestrian crossing linked to the riverwalk.
During the first phase, the bridge will be closed to cars, with a detour in place. A pedestrian access to Walnut Street businesses will be maintained.
The work will last around 45 days.