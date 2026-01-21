DOVER, DE- Delaware lawmakers are considering Senate Bill 222, which would impose term limits on state legislators and several statewide elected officials. Currently, Delaware has no term limits, but lawmakers remain divided on the measure.
Under the proposal, state senators could serve no more than five terms, state representatives no more than eight, and offices such as attorney general, treasurer, auditor of accounts, and insurance commissioner would be capped at two terms each. Any service in these offices before the amendment takes effect would not count toward the new limits.
Rep. Lyndon Yearick, R-34th District, a co-sponsor of the bill, said the proposal is about bringing new perspectives to government.
"It's just an opportunity to bring it back up in the forefront. You know, trying to get some more diversity, get some new faces in the building. It's not necessarily going to change the party of a particular seat, but after some point in time, there may be some freshness and bringing in some new faces regarding a particular seat."
Rep. Yearick added that the measure would prevent lawmakers from holding a seat indefinitely.
"It's an opportunity instead of just having someone have a coronation for year after year for that, see, bringing some new faces, new perspectives and ideally have some greater variety in the, in the building."
But Democrats across the aisle say term limits are unnecessary.
Rep. Claire Snyder-Hall, D-14th District, said elections already give voters the power to hold officials accountable.
"I oppose term limits because we already have term limits — they're called elections."
She also said term limits could restrict communities from choosing their preferred leaders.
"If somebody wants to keep electing someone because they're doing a good job, that should be their choice. The Constitution should not prohibit that choice."
The bill is now awaiting committee consideration. To amend the Delaware Constitution, it must pass two consecutive General Assemblies with a two-thirds vote in both chambers, with final approval coming from the 154th General Assembly after the next general election.