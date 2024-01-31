MARYLAND - A Maryland Senate Bill has been introduced that would require state colleges, including Salisbury University and University of Maryland Eastern Shore, to admit certain Maryland high school graduates.
Senate Bill 5,sponsored by State Senator and Senate President Pro Tem Malcolm Augustine (D), would affect the admission policies of the University System of Maryland, Morgan State University, and St. Mary’s College of Maryland. All schools that fall under these academic institutions would be required to accept applications submitted by Maryland public or private high school students who are in the top 10% of their class.
Though admission would be mandated for these students, the bill does not have any language that would impact University tuition, though the fiscal note included with the bill says institutions could use policies such as raising tuition to manage the expected increase in acceptance rates.
The bill’s introduction follows the 6-3 US Supreme Court decision over the summer that Harvard’s and University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s consideration of race in college admission, or affirmative action, was unconstitutional. SB 5 would guarantee admission for students of all backgrounds as long as they are in the top 10% of their classes.
Senate Bill 5 had its first reading on January 10th and had its latest hearing in the Senate on January 24th. It now awaits referral to committee within the Senate. If passed, the bill would become law July 1st, 2024.