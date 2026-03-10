SALISBURY, Md. -- A long-awaited community resource could soon be coming to Salisbury. City leaders are moving forward with plans for a new community center on the city’s west side.
While the project is still in its early stages, officials say they have already identified a potential location.
The proposed site is an old warehouse on Parsons Road, next to a Royal Farms and across the street from the Pemberton Manor Apartments.
Neighbors in the area say a community center would provide much-needed opportunities, particularly for kids.
"Just based on this area alone, and across the street here at Waterside, it would give the kids something to do," said Tiffany Jones, who lives in the Pemberton Manor Apartment complex.
The project falls within Councilwoman April Jackson’s district.
"There's always been a need for a community center in this particular area," Jackson said.
She said this is a project she's been trying to get off the ground for years, but it never gained much traction until Mayor Randy Taylor took office.
"I do want to say thanks to Mayor Randy Taylor, and the administrator, and the council," said Jackson. "When he[Mayor Taylor] came in, I kept pushing and pushing, I'm like 'we need this, we need this,' and he agreed."
With the proposal picking up steam, Jackson said the city is now closing in on purchasing the Parsons Road property for about $200,000.
City leaders are also zeroing in on what programs neighbors would like to see offered at the facility.
The Presidential Citizen Scholars, a group comprised of Salisbury University students, recently presented a study to the Salisbury City Council outlining the community’s top priorities. According to that study, neighbors are most interested in arts programming, academic support, cultural events, career preparation and sports.
Those ideas echoed what residents said they hope the center could provide.
"Something that could help them find jobs, help them with education, Jones said.
“Sports for the kids, because, of course, I have kids," said Brianna Cobb. "My son loves basketball, football,” said Brianna Cobb.
Jackson said the project will take time to complete, but she hopes the community center could open by August of next year.