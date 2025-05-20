DELAWARE – A new bill making its way through the Delaware General Assembly could give high school students an elective graduation credit for volunteering with local fire departments.
As fire departments across the state face recruitment challenges, supporters hope the legislation will boost volunteer numbers and provide young people with an opportunity to make a meaningful impact in their communities.
“That’s the prime age for recruitment—to introduce them to the fire service, to start their training with the fire service and get them involved—so we can have good, young, long-careered firefighters,” said Norman "Jay" Jones, executive manager of the Delaware Volunteer Firefighter’s Association.
The legislation would update the Delaware Volunteerism Act, allowing students who volunteer 45 hours per semester for two semesters to earn one elective credit toward graduation.
State Rep. Danny Short, a former Seaford fire chief and one of the bill’s lead sponsors, said the measure provides mutual benefits for both students and fire departments.
“If we can give a little help at the high school level, incentivize younger people to come get involved—I think it’ll pay dividends for us in the long run,” Short said.
He also emphasized the lasting impact of the fire service experience.
“It’s a brotherhood, it’s a sisterhood that kind of brings people together,” he said. “I can tell you, when you’re out at 2, 3 o’clock in the morning with people you maybe didn’t know until that day—now you know them, and see them again—and that relationship will last a lifetime.”
The bill is currently awaiting action in the House Education Committee.