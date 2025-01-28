DOVER, DE - Delaware State Senator Dave Lawson and Representative Bill Carson have introduced bipartisan legislation that would provide funding to support retired law-enforcement horses in the First State.
Introduced on January 10, Senate Bill 38 would expand financial assistance for retired police horses, including up to $3,000 for veterinary care and farrier services. According to the lawmakers, these horses perform physically demanding tasks while in service, making their retirement care extremely important.
"Our law-enforcement animals have served honorably, demonstrating loyalty and courage in their years of service,” Senator Lawson said. “Now, it is our duty to ensure they receive proper care and attention during their retirement years. This legislation provides essential support to those who give these animals a loving home."
"This bill helps ease the financial burden for those who adopt these heroes, ensuring they can provide the necessary medical care and attention these horses deserve," added Representative Carson. "Caring for retired service animals is a responsibility we all share as a community."
Senate Bill 38 is slated to be heard in the Senate Health and Social Services Committee on Wednesday, January 29.