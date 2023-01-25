Proposed Election Reform For Federalsburg

FEDERALSBURG, Md. - This week in Federalsburg there's been discussion about minority representation on the council.
During Mondays special meeting, a proposed discussion was made to have a person of color on the council. Many pointed out that there has not been a person of color on council for 200 years. And ideas to change that were made.
An idea that caught a lot of popularity was switching the council from an "at large system" to a district system. The map (pictured above) was drawn out with two color-coordinated districts. The green area being the predominantly white voters. And the yellow area being predominantly people of color.
"The idea is that a district structure, if it's designed or drawn properly, will have a minority-majority district. Assuming there is a decent voter turnout will almost guarantee that a minority candidate, if a minority runs in the district, would be elected," says Town Manager Lawrence Dire.
Community member Roberta Butler says she ran for a council position quite a few times. She and other can agree that it's time for a change. "I've been here all of my life, 68 years. I haven't seen no African American on the board." She added, "But we’re not going back. We’re going forward. It’s time for a change and getting the young African Americans on that board."
Owner of Turning Heads Hair Salon can agree that representation is needed on the council. She says, "To go in and have someone there that looks like you-even representation in your schools. Kids begin to speak out more if they have someone that looks like them. Someone more relatable. I would love to see that," says Latonnia Bowens.
The town manger tells us the next meeting and follow-up discussion will be on Feb. 6.