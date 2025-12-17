KENT CO., DE- A proposed 354-lot townhouse development near Smyrna, known as Ellery Farm, is drawing mixed reactions from neighbors in Kent County.
The project would sit on about 82 acres along Route 13 North at Twin Willows Road, just south of Smyrna, between Ridgewood Manor Mobile Home Park and the Twin Willows neighborhood.
Kent County Regional Planning commissioners conditionally approved the plan 6-0 during a business meeting on September 11, following a review of preliminary plans and a traffic impact study.
However, neighbors in surrounding areas along Route 13 remain divided. Supporters say the development will provide much-needed housing, while critics worry about traffic and community strain.
Maria Ayala, a Kent County neighbor who lives near the proposed site, says the area needs development and would like to see something built on the empty, tree-covered plot.
"That's an empty lot. A lot of people in the summertime, homeless, come and build tents in there. We don't know who they are. I don't have anything against it. I think it's going to be a nice place and more affordable housing for people."
The proposed plan would include a park, gazebo, sports field, and other amenities.
Ayala says the most appealing feature is that homes are expected to be priced in the low $300,000s, providing more affordable housing that's especially needed amid Delaware's ongoing housing crisis.
"A lot of people are looking for houses, you know, and they cannot afford big houses like they are building now. So, a townhouse will probably be a good idea."
However, not all neighbors share her enthusiasm.
Nathan Santiago, a Kent County neighbor who lives near the site, said he doubts the homes will stay in the lower price range and is concerned about the impact so many new units could have on the community.
"We don't think it's a good idea, as far as the housing is concerned. We don't think low $300 thousand is an honest number."
Santiago also said he's concerned that adding hundreds of new residents could put additional strain on the already busy Route 13 area, which he says is congested and difficult to navigate.
"The extra traffic, the lack of lighting, and the increase in people on-grid will make our electricity go up. So those things are concerning."
Entrances to the development would include a right-in, right-out on Route 13 and another on Twin Willows Road, both currently without traffic signals.
However, a recent traffic impact study suggests adding a stoplight at the intersection of Route 13 and Twin Willows Road, which would be the fourth signal along that two-mile stretch if approved.
While neighbors remain divided on the project, they agree that a traffic light would be needed for safety.
Santiago said, "It gets very dark out here. And we all say, 'You don't see them coming sometimes.' So a traffic light would be perfect here."
Ayala added, "We do need stoplights because traffic is getting a lot heavier than when I moved in here. And, to be honest with you, I'm afraid to drive now."
Officials say the developer has up to two years from preliminary approval to obtain final plan approval. Delaware Department of Transportation staff will work with the developer to decide if the recommended stoplight is necessary and how it will be installed.