ANNAPOLIS, MD - A pair of bills moving through the Maryland General Assembly would allow firefighters and other first responders to legally use medical cannabis while off duty.
Medical marijuana has been available to qualifying patients in Maryland for more than a decade. But many firefighters and emergency personnel still face workplace discipline or termination if they test positive for cannabis, even when the use is legal and occurs off duty.
Supporters of the legislation say the change would give first responders access to a treatment option that may help with conditions such as chronic pain, stress and sleep disorders that can accompany emergency service work.
Jeff Buttle, president of the Professional Firefighters of Maryland, testified before members of the House Economic Matters Committee on Wednesday.
“Under current policies, these employees may still face discipline or termination simply for using medical cannabis and then testing positive, even if their use occurs legally and off duty,” Buttle said.
The bills would not eliminate zero-tolerance policies for on-duty impairment. Firefighters and first responders would still be prohibited from working while impaired by cannabis.
Still, some fire officials and lawmakers say determining impairment remains a challenge and could raise safety concerns.
“From a chief’s standpoint, I’m responsible for everything that goes out that door and the actions of everybody that goes with me,” said John Barnett of the Mt. Vernon Fire Company, who also serves as president of the Somerset County Volunteer Chiefs Association.
Barnett said impairment — whether cognitive or physical — could put both first responders and the public at risk.
“If somebody is impaired … they’re a danger to themselves and others,” he said.
A similar proposal to allow off-duty medical marijuana use for firefighters passed the Maryland Senate last year but ultimately failed in a committee in the Maryland House of Delegates.