Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Sensitive areas along the Chesapeake Bay and adjacent tidal waterways. * WHEN...From late tonight through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is possible in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive through flooded roadways. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. CAMBRIDGE MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 14/07 PM 2.7 0.7 1.3 1 NONE 15/08 AM 3.0 1.0 1.4 1 NONE 15/09 PM 3.1 1.1 1.8 1 NONE 16/08 AM 2.9 0.9 1.5 2 NONE 16/09 PM 2.2 0.2 1.0 1 NONE 17/10 AM 2.7 0.7 1.2 1-2 NONE BISHOPS HEAD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.2 FT, MODERATE 3.7 FT, MAJOR 4.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 1.6 FT, MAJOR 2.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 14/05 PM 2.9 0.8 1.4 1-2 NONE 15/05 AM 3.1 1.0 1.4 1 NONE 15/06 PM 3.1 1.0 1.8 2 NONE 16/06 AM 2.9 0.8 1.3 1-2 NONE 16/07 PM 2.4 0.3 1.2 1 NONE 17/07 AM 2.7 0.6 1.2 1-2 NONE CRISFIELD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 5.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.3 FT, MODERATE 1.8 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 14/04 PM 2.9 0.7 1.0 1 NONE 15/05 AM 3.1 0.9 1.0 1 NONE 15/05 PM 2.8 0.6 1.1 1 NONE 16/05 AM 3.0 0.8 0.9 1 NONE 16/05 PM 2.1 -0.1 0.6 1 NONE 17/07 AM 2.8 0.6 0.7 1 NONE &&