SALISBURY, Md. — A bill currently under consideration in Maryland's legislature could lead to increased vehicle registration fees for heavier vehicles, including pick-up trucks and SUVs, with the aim of enhancing pedestrian safety.
The proposed legislation, officially titled the "Pedestrian Fatality Prevention Act of 2024," seeks to address concerns regarding pedestrian safety by adjusting vehicle registration fees. According to the Maryland Department of Motor Vehicles, the current registration fee for small cars such as a Honda Civic stands at $135. Under the proposed law, this fee would decrease to $50.
However, for heavier vehicles like the Ford F-250 pick-up truck, the registration fee currently amounts to $187. If the bill passes into law, this fee would increase to $229.
Currently, vehicles 3,700 pounds or less cost $135 dollars to register. Vehicles over 3,700 pounds cost $187 dollars to register.
Under the proposal, it would cost $50.50 for vehicles 3,500 pounds or less. It would cost $101 dollars for vehicles weighing between 3,500 and 3,700 pounds. For vehicles between 3,700 and 5,000 pounds it would cost $153 dollars. For vehicles more than 5,000 pounds, it would cost $229.50.
David Kenney, a pick-up truck driver, expressed his opposition to the proposed hike, arguing that pick-up trucks serve essential purposes and shouldn't be penalized. "Pick-up trucks shouldn't be penalized because it's a pick-up truck. It's a necessary vehicle in a lot of cases," Kenney remarked.
On the other hand, Steven Walmsley, who drives a smaller car, welcomed the idea of paying lower registration fees. "I've had both, I've had big trucks and I've had smaller vehicles. If we can get the registration lower, that's great," Walmsley said.
Delegate Robbyn Lewis of Baltimore City introduced the legislation, emphasizing that additional funding generated from the bill would be allocated to support transit and pedestrian safety initiatives. "These vehicles are now well established to be more likely to cause injury and death when they crash into pedestrians," Lewis stated.
While acknowledging the importance of pedestrian safety, Kenney expressed skepticism regarding the effectiveness of higher taxes in addressing the issue. "I fail to see how increasing the fees on pick-up trucks can reduce fatalities. We just need to be careful when we're driving," he asserted.
The bill remains under deliberation in Maryland's legislature as stakeholders continue to debate its potential impact and effectiveness in promoting pedestrian safety.