deerhunters

SALISBURY, Md. - Hunters in Wicomico County could soon get more time in the woods on Sundays under a new bill moving through the Maryland General Assembly.

Sponsored by State Senator Johnny Mautz, Senate Bill 918 would remove current time-of-day limits on Sunday hunting in the county.

Right now, state law allows Sunday hunting in certain areas of Wicomico County but restricts when hunters can be out during the day. The bill would repeal those limits, allowing hunting during the full legal hunting day on Sundays where the activity is already permitted.

The change would apply to hunting game birds and mammals on both private property and public lands that already allow Sunday hunting, giving sportsmen more flexibility and aligning Wicomico County with other areas that already allow broader Sunday hunting hours.

The legislation would not expand which animals can be hunted, add new hunting areas, or increase the number of Sundays hunting is allowed. It would only change the hours when hunting can occur.

If approved by lawmakers and signed by the governor, the change would take effect July 1, 2026.

The bill is currently under consideration in the Maryland General Assembly, with a hearing under the Senate Education, Energy, and the Environment Committee scheduled for Tuesday, March 10.

 

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

Recommended for you