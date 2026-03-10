SALISBURY, Md. - Hunters in Wicomico County could soon get more time in the woods on Sundays under a new bill moving through the Maryland General Assembly.
Sponsored by State Senator Johnny Mautz, Senate Bill 918 would remove current time-of-day limits on Sunday hunting in the county.
Right now, state law allows Sunday hunting in certain areas of Wicomico County but restricts when hunters can be out during the day. The bill would repeal those limits, allowing hunting during the full legal hunting day on Sundays where the activity is already permitted.
The change would apply to hunting game birds and mammals on both private property and public lands that already allow Sunday hunting, giving sportsmen more flexibility and aligning Wicomico County with other areas that already allow broader Sunday hunting hours.
The legislation would not expand which animals can be hunted, add new hunting areas, or increase the number of Sundays hunting is allowed. It would only change the hours when hunting can occur.
If approved by lawmakers and signed by the governor, the change would take effect July 1, 2026.
The bill is currently under consideration in the Maryland General Assembly, with a hearing under the Senate Education, Energy, and the Environment Committee scheduled for Tuesday, March 10.