MILLINGTON, Md. - A gun club just outside of Millington would see major growth under a proposal by Schrader's Outdoors.
Neighbors like Kelly Pinder fear that would turn her quiet farm into anything but that.
"It will affect everything, it's gonna affect our animals our quality of life, you know hearing rifle fire at 8am, 7 days a week is not what we moved here for," Pinder says.
Pinder supports a proposed ordinance that would change the definition of a shooting club, keeping them from existing near subdivisions.
But Schrader's co-owner Lisa Schrader says that ordinance would hurt her business.
"It would completely shut our business down. It would negatively affect all shooting sports in Queen Anne's County," Schrader said.
Neighbor Glenn Pyle lives within eyesight of the proposed club. Pyle says he supports guns and shooting clubs but does not support this proposal.
"I don't want to see anything happen to anybody's second amendment rights, taking away their guns. That's not what this is about. This about, like I said, a commercial shooting range coming into the area and affecting our way of life," Pyle said.
Jack Kemp with Schrader's says if this ordinance passed, it would hurt the sport of shooting in Queen Anne's County for generations.
"I go back to the youth programs I've been involved in. Many of those kids are suburban or town. If not for the opportunity to do this and the locations to do it in - it wouldn't exist," Kemp said.
The Planning and Zoning Commission will meet at the County Office Building to discuss the proposal on Thursday morning at 8:45 a.m.
The Commission is expected to present several options for action for the County Commissioners.