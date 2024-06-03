BLADES, Del.- Plans to build new housing in Sussex County are stirring up many questions among community members.
The proposed project aims to introduce nearly 100 new townhomes near Concord Road, but some are worried about the potential strain on local resources.
"There is a lot of impact that will happen to this area," Kathleen Whittaker said. Her primary concerns include busy roads and water supply issues.
“We have serious concerns about traffic impact, water shortage, and the water quality in Blades,” she added, highlighting that water pressure is already a significant issue in the community.
Another resident, Denise Redmond, voiced her worries about the potential burden on first responders and town staff.
“The increase in population should necessitate an increase in support staff from City Hall, the fire and rescue squad, and our police force,” she stated.
Both Whittaker and Redmond emphasized the importance of ensuring that developers allocate sufficient funds for these needs to prevent taxpayers from bearing the cost.
The developers, Fairway Village Investments and Insight Homes, are expected to give a presentation at tonight’s Planning and Zoning meeting at 7 p.m. Whittaker hopes to find the answers she seeks during this meeting.
“We want to make sure all the t's are crossed and i's are dotted, and they provide us with data-backed answers so we fully understand,” Whittaker said.
Other concerns outlined by Whittaker include environmental issues, stormwater management, and historic preservation. She emphasized the importance of avoiding deforestation, adhering to Delaware’s stormwater regulations, and securing necessary permits from the Army Corps of Engineers.
The plans for the housing development still require approval from the Blades Town Council.