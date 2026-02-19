SALISBURY, Md - A man accused of holding a woman captive and sexually assaulting her for 24 hours in an abandoned building in Salisbury has had the counts against him more than double.
Stephon Holloway-Smith, 37, was first arrested in January after police say he brought a woman to a vacant building on W. Salisbury Pkwy, trapping her there and assaulting her numerous times in late December. The woman was eventually able to escape after nearly 24 hours and went directly to police, with ties still around her ankles when she arrived, according to charging documents obtained by WBOC.
Initially, Holloway-Smith faced 30 charges including multiple counts of rape, reckless endangerment, and assault in Wicomico County District Court. He was ordered held without bond.
According to court records, Holloway-Smith was indicted on Feb. 9 while still incarcerated and his case was moved to Wicomico County Circuit Court. The 30 charges against him increased to 72 in total, 11 of which are 1st degree rape under the threat of death or serious injury. In addition to the sexual assault and sex offense charges, Holloway-Smith now also faces charges of kidnapping, burglary, and trespassing.
Separate from the expanded charges against him in the sexual assault case, Holloway-Smith has since been charged with five separate counts of assault against a Department of Corrections employee since his incarceration, according to court records. He is also accused of maliciously exposing a correctional facility employee to bodily fluid in an incident on Jan. 22.
Holloway-Smith's initial appearance in Wicomico County Circuit Court is now scheduled for Feb. 27.