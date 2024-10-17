Weather Alert

...Increased Risk of Fire Spread This Afternoon... There is an increased risk of fire spread this afternoon. Relative humidity values are expected to fall to around 20 to 30 percent across much of the area. This will be combined with north to northeast winds near 10 to 15 mph, with occasional higher gusts possible, temperatures in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees, and abundant sunshine. Given dry antecedent conditions, these conditions will support the spread of any fires that ignite, which could quickly become difficult to control. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged. Be sure to properly extinguish or dispose of any potential ignition sources, including smoking materials such as cigarette butts. Refer to your state's forest fire management agency for more information on burn restrictions in your local area.