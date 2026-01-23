MARYLAND - The Maryland Transportation Authority has announced public hearings for the Chesapeake Bay Crossing Study: Tier 2 National Environmental Policy Act. These hearings will provide members of the public with an opportunity to review the proposed project for a new and improved Chesapeake Bay Crossing and submit comments and testimony about it.
MDTA says the hearings are scheduled for multiple dates in February. Locally, there is a virtual public hearing on Monday, February 9 from 6-8 p.m. and an in-person hearing in Queen Anne's County on Thursday, February 12 from 5-8 p.m. at the Kent Island High School in Stevensville.
These hearings will focus on the project's Draft Environmental Impact Statement and the MDTA's Recommended Preferred Alternative - Alternative C, which was announced in December. Interested members of the public will be able to review the proposal and environmental impacts evaluated in that Draft EIS and then offer their testimony about the project. Public hearings will include a brief presentation, and in-person hearings will feature an open house allowing attendees time to view project displays and materials.
The Draft EIS and pre-registration to give testimony can both be found here. Anyone unable to access the Draft EIS can call 1-667-203-5408 for help.
The MDTA's Recommended Preferred Alternative - Alternative C includes the following:
Two new four-lane bridge spans that will include full shoulders across the Chesapeake Bay
Removal of the existing Bay Bridge spans
Widening of U.S. 50/301 to eight lanes, four in each direction, from west of Oceanic Drive to East of Cox Creek to accommodate transitions to the new crossing
Financial commitments for transit-related improvements
An optional bicycle and pedestrian shared-use path
Comments on the Draft EIS and MDTA's alternative will be accepted through March 9. Comments can be submitted via mail, email, the project website linked above, public or private testimony, or by phone at 1-667-203-5408.
MDTA says they will continue their analysis of the project following a review of public and agency comments. A final combined EIS and Record of Decision is expected to be issued by the Federal Highway Administration in fall of this year.