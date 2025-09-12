GOLDSBORO, MD– Maryland's Public Service Commission announced two upcoming public hearings will gather input on a proposed solar generating facility.
Halo GB2 LLC is looking to build a 4.5 megawatt Community Solar Generating Facility on approximately 34 acres of an 83-acre property off Henderson Road.
The company's application says electricity will be allocated to Community Solar Subscribers in Delmarva Power's service area.
Construction is estimated to take six to nine months with minimal environmental impact, with the facility projected to be usable for 26 to 36 years, according to Halo GB2 LLC.
An in-person public hearing will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 25 at the Goldsboro Fire Department.
A virtual public hearing is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 9, which can be attended on Zoom or viewed on YouTube, according to the Public Service Commission.
Those who want to speak at the virtual hearing must sign up by visiting the Commission's website and selecting 'Public Comment Hearing Sign Up' under 'Featured Topics' followed by 'Case 9774.'
Written comments can also be submitted through Oct. 10 via the Commission's online portal.