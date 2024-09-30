BIVALVE, Md. - Wicomico County is seeking public input on potential improvements and expansion at Cove Road Beach.
The county acquired a property adjacent to the beach, which will be used to expand the beach area and add walking trails for visitors, parking and other amenities for visitors. A public meeting gathering community input on the project was slated for 6PM on Monday, September 30th at the Westside Community Center.
Cove Road Beach has gained popularity over the years, and the county aims to enhance its natural beauty without major structural development. Steve Miller, director of Wicomico County Recreation, Parks and Tourism, emphasized that the expansion will focus on preserving the natural environment due to funding restrictions.
"We're not planning to fully or heavily develop it in terms of structures and things of that nature," Miller said. "Part of the way we acquired the property was through FEMA funds, and they don't want to see big structures on the property."
Joe Lappin, Westside Community Task Force coordinator, spoke about the beach's long-standing importance to the community. He noted that Cove Road Beach has become a well-known spot for local residents over the years.
"It was a very quiet beach, and I think we've all learned to swim, all learned to fish, all learned to crab there. Cove Road has actually gotten its own notoriety, and the influx of people has just started to increase on its own," Lappin said.
Miller added that the planned amenities, such as additional parking, pathways, and scenic lookouts, will accommodate more visitors while preserving the beach's appeal.
The project, estimated to cost $800,000 with funding from the county and state, is expected to be completed by the summer of 2026.