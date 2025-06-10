HEBRON, MD - The Maryland Wildlife and Heritage Service are taking efforts into their own hands to restore the quail population in the Nanticoke River Wildlife Management Area.
Since the 1950s, quail have declined in population due to lack of habitat, fewer large predators that target quail predators and the birds becoming hunting targets, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. Because of these factors, the birds have declined more than 90%.
Bob Long, the Wild Turkey and Upland Game Bird Project Manager, is in charge of restoration efforts. While working with the Chesapeake Bay quail Forever group, the message is to encourage private property owners to consider quail when it comes to their homes.
The quails’ home plays a crucial role in the restoration of the population. Greg Schenck, Wildlife and Heritage Service Habitat Manager, has made it a goal to increase the number of quail habitats in Nanticoke since 2009. About 300 habitats exist today.
To open up a habitat for quail, previous agricultural fields were planted in grasses that grow in bunches and forbs, providing food and habitat for the birds. A variation of techniques were utilized to remove intrusive and undesirable vegetation, making way for quail to create a habitat to live and hide from predators in.
Quail are not the only species benefiting from this reconstruction. Wild turkeys, along with many species of declining songbirds are profiting off of this plan, gaining food and habitat.
Researchers say the restoration has brought significant results. In four years, the population has quadrupled in size, with four quail per 10 acres in Nanticoke.
Work by this team continues in hopes for a future filled with a large, thriving community of quail.