SALISBURY, Md. - The Office of the State’s Attorney for Wicomico County has announced a half-century sentence for a Quantico man guilty of attempted murder.
In June of 2024, prosecutors say McKinley Cornish became enraged over the end of his marriage and kicked the door in of his 19-year-old stepdaughter’s bedroom after the woman had called 911. While the victim was still on the phone with 911, Cornish fired a gun at the wall and threatened to shoot the woman next. The victim begged for her life before Cornish shot her 8 times, according to authorities.
Miraculously, the woman survived.
Cornish then fled and was later found in Franklin City, Virginia. He was prohibited from possessing a gun due to his prior criminal record, according to prosecutors.
In September of 2025, Cornish was convicted of first-degree attempted murder, firearm use in a crime of violence, illegal possession of a regulated firearm, and other charges following a three-day jury trial.
On Thursday, Nov. 6, the State’s Attorney’s Office says Cornish, 71, was sentenced to fifty years in prison.
“The victim will forever be scarred by Cornish’s actions but should never have to fear for her safety again,” Wicomico County State’s Attorney Jamie Dykes said. “A firm sentence like the one imposed in this case shows the community that gun violence, particularly by those who are prohibited from possession of firearms, will not be tolerated in Wicomico County.”