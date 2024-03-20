QUANTICO, MD - The Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating a vehicle fire that killed one in Wicomico County Wednesday.
According to Maryland State Police, responders were first dispatched to reports of a fire on Nanticoke Road at about 11:45 a.m. on March 20th. There, police say responders found an older model pickup truck had caught fire in a driveway for currently unknown reasons.
Investigators say the owner of the pickup was inside the truck at the time and was unable to exit the vehicle before it had been fully engulfed. The owner perished in the fire.
The victim has not been identified pending notification to their family.
The Maryland State Fire Marshal was on the scene Wednesday investigating.