CHESTER, Md. - The Queen Anne’s County Office of the Sheriff has announced the arrest of a Chester man on multiple charges after an alleged sexual assault of a juvenile.
According to police, a child contacted deputies on Monday, March 2 to report a sexual assault. Investigators say they then found enough evidence to make an arrest.
Police located 62-year-old Theodore Raschka, Jr., of Chester, and arrested him on charges of 3rd degree sexual offense against a helpless/impaired individual, 4th degree sexual offense - sexual contact, 2nd degree assault, and contributing to the delinquency of a child.
Raschka is currently being held without bond with a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 30, according to court records.
Police ask anyone with information on this case to contact them at 410-758-0770 or 410-758-6666.