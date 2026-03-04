Sexual assault arrest

CHESTER, Md. - The Queen Anne’s County Office of the Sheriff has announced the arrest of a Chester man on multiple charges after an alleged sexual assault of a juvenile.

According to police, a child contacted deputies on Monday, March 2 to report a sexual assault. Investigators say they then found enough evidence to make an arrest.

Police located 62-year-old Theodore Raschka, Jr., of Chester, and arrested him on charges of 3rd degree sexual offense against a helpless/impaired individual, 4th degree sexual offense - sexual contact, 2nd degree assault, and contributing to the delinquency of a child.

Raschka is currently being held without bond with a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 30, according to court records.

Theodore Raschka

Queen Anne's County Office of the Sheriff

Police ask anyone with information on this case to contact them at 410-758-0770 or 410-758-6666.

 

