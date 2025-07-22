CHESTER, MD - A 33-year-old Chester man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to second degree murder for the death of his father, according to the Queen Anne's County Sheriff's Office.
This stems from an incident on May 17th, 2024, in which deputies from multiple organizations, including the Queen Anne's County Sheriff's Office and Maryland State Police, say they responded to a welfare check on Auckland Way and found the victim deceased.
Police say Drew Bernard Meyer stabbed his father, 66-year-old Wayne Michael Meyer, 38 times and cut him an additional 21 times following an argument at the victim's home. Surveillance video from the scene shows only vehicles belonging to Drew Meyer and the victim entering or exiting the property during the time frame of the crime, and an investigation revealed DNA from both Drew Meyer and Wayne Meyer on a butcher knife recovered from the scene.
According to court records, Meyer was arrested on July 9th, 2024 and charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, and reckless endangerment.
Of Meyer's 40 year sentence, 30 years are active incarceration and 10 years are suspended. Following his release from prison, Meyer will also face 5 years of probation with both mental health and drug evaluations and treatments as recommended, according to the Sheriff's Office.