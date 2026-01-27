QUEEN ANNE’S COUNTY, Md. - The Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office is calling on neighbors to help them find a suspect believed to be responsible for a string of wallet thefts at Stevensville grocery stores.
Police say the numerous thefts occurred on separate occasions and involved elderly victims at grocery stores. In some of those cases, the suspect approached the victims offering assistance with reaching items or casually speaking with them before stealing their wallets, according to the sheriff’s office.
The suspect is described as an older African American woman often seen with a navy-blue purse. Surveillance footage showing multiple thefts has been captured at the Stevensville Food Lion and Safeway, police say.
Anyone with information on these thefts is asked to call Queen Anne’s County Office of the Sheriff at 410-758-6666 or contact them via social media.