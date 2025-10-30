KENT ISLAND, MD– Officials are asking for public comment on a proposed pedestrian crossover at US 50 and US 301.
The project looks to safely connect pedestrians and bicyclists between the Cross Island and South Island Trails.
The County presented two methods narrowed down from four original proposals an Oct. 23 meeting, following a feasibility study in partnership with Baltimore Metropolitan Council.
The first option would extend from Pier 1 Road to Terrapin Nature Park with access to the Chesapeake Bay Beach Club and Chesapeake Bay Business Park. Officials say this would require upgrades at Terrapin Nature Park and could be complicated by Chesapeake Bay Bridge operations.
The other option, a longer connector, would start west of Cox Creek and end at Stevensville Middle School, with additional access to Kent Island Elementary School, the Queen Anne's County Library, Thompson Creek Shopping Center and the Thompson Road shared use path. The County's website says private property and environmental features, including Thompson Creek, could make this option more difficult.
Public comment is open through Nov. 12 through the following channels:
- By mail to Queen Anne's County, 107 N. Liberty Street, Centreville, MD 21617
- By email to publiccomment@qac.org
For more information on the project proposals, visit qac.org.