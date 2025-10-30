Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Two to three feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Dorchester, Wicomico and Somerset Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Severe flooding will cause extensive inundation and flooding of numerous roads and buildings resulting in a significant threat to property and life. Water will be 2 to 3 feet or more above ground level in some areas. Severe flooding will extend inland from the waterfront and shoreline flooding homes, businesses and isolating some neighborhoods. Numerous roads will be impassable under several feet of water and cars submerged. Some areas will need to be evacuated. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. CAMBRIDGE MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 30/11 AM 4.5 2.5 2.8 1-2 MAJOR 31/12 AM 4.2 2.2 2.2 1-2 MODERATE 31/11 AM 3.6 1.6 1.9 2 MINOR 01/12 AM 2.9 0.9 0.9 2 NONE 01/01 PM 2.3 0.3 0.4 1 NONE 02/01 AM 2.0 0.0 0.0 1 NONE BISHOPS HEAD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.2 FT, MODERATE 3.7 FT, MAJOR 4.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 1.6 FT, MAJOR 2.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 30/08 AM 4.4 2.3 2.7 2-3 MAJOR 30/08 PM 4.4 2.3 2.5 2-3 MAJOR 31/09 AM 3.5 1.4 1.7 2-3 MINOR 31/10 PM 3.0 0.9 1.0 2-3 NONE 01/10 AM 2.6 0.5 0.6 1-2 NONE 01/10 PM 2.3 0.2 0.3 1 NONE CRISFIELD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 5.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.3 FT, MODERATE 1.8 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 30/08 AM 4.2 2.0 2.7 1 MODERATE 30/08 PM 4.5 2.3 2.5 1 MODERATE 31/07 AM 3.8 1.6 2.4 1 MINOR 31/09 PM 3.2 1.0 1.2 1 NONE 01/10 AM 2.5 0.3 0.7 1 NONE 01/10 PM 2.3 0.1 0.3 1 NONE &&