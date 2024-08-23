WESTOVER, MD- A raccoon found near Princess Anne, MD has tested positive for rabies.
On August 20, the raccoon was submitted for testing at the MD State Laboratory after a Somerset County resident was concerned that the animal may have been infected with rabies, according to Somerset officials.
The results of the positive test came back on August 21.
When left untreated in humans rabies has a 100% fatality rate. The Somerset County Health Department wants to remind its residents of the importance of taking precautions for possible exposure to rabies and rabid animals:
• Report any sick or strange acting wildlife.
• Vaccinate pets and livestock. Maryland law requires that all dogs, cats and ferrets be vaccinated against rabies by four months of age. Vaccinating your domestic animal not only provides protection for the animal, but vaccinated pets act as a barrier to keep the rabies virus from spreading between wild animals and people.
• Do not feed wildlife or stray animals and discourage them from seeking food near your home.
• Do not approach an unknown animal, either wild or domestic, especially if it is acting in a strange or unusual manner.
• Keep garbage cans tightly covered and avoid storing any food outside.
• Instruct children to tell an adult immediately if they were bitten or scratched by any animal.
• If an unvaccinated pet comes in contact with rabid or suspected rabies the pet must be quarantined for four months.
• Vaccinated pets that come in contact with rabid or suspected rabid animals must be given a booster rabies vaccination within five days of the contact
All animal bites or scratches should be reported to the Somerset County Health Department at 443-523-1700. For more information, visit their website.